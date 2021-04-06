Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome First Baby Together: 'Our Lives Changed Forever'

Henry Golding is officially a dad!

The actor, 34, welcomed his first child with wife Liv Lo last Wednesday. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram on Monday night.

Golding shared a sweet black and white photo of the couple sharing a moment alone with their new baby.

"This woman right here," he captioned the post. "Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️"

Lo also posted photos from her labor and delivery on Instagram, including a precious snap of the newborn holding onto her finger.

"On March 31st our lives changed forever," she wrote in the caption. "Link in bio of leaving Instagram for #maternityleave (for the time being). I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx"

While the couple shared the sweet snaps Monday, they didn't give any further details about their new addition, including the baby's name, sex or weight.

Golding and Lo announced her pregnancy in November, announcing the news with some stunning shots of the actor and the fitness guru posing atop a bridge.

"2021 is already looking brighter ❤️👼🏻," the Crazy Rich Asians star captioned the images.

Lo, 35, posted her own set of snaps from their bridge photo shoot, in which she wore a tight grey ribbed dress highlighting her burgeoning baby bump.

"Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you💕We love you!✨," she captioned the photos, which included an image of the couple sweetly kissing and Golding caressing Lo's belly.

The actor and Lo have been married since 2016. They tied the knot five years after they met at a party on New Year's Day.

"There's always a little bit of magic when you first meet a person, but it doesn't occur to you," Golding previously told PEOPLE about that first meeting.

"It's not like, 'Oh my God, that's a person I'm going to marry.' There's like, 'Wow, there's something about them,' but it's when you get to know somebody, when you build a relationship, that you become a team," he continued.