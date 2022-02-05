Henry Golding and Liv Lo's Sweetest Family Photos with Their Daughter, Lyla
Henry Golding and Liv Lo got married in August 2016 and welcomed a daughter named Lyla in March 2021. See their cutest family pictures together
Henry Golding and Liv Lo With Their Daughter Lyla
Henry Golding first met Liv Lo on New Year's Day in 2011. The Crazy Rich Asians actor and yoga instructor became engaged in 2015, and married in August 2016.
In November 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. They later welcomed a baby girl named Lyla on March 31, 2021, and have been sharing sweet family photos ever since.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Announcing the Birth of Lyla
In April 2021, Golding announced the arrival of their baby girl with a sweet tribute to Lo. "This woman right here," he wrote alongside the black-and-white image. "Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you ♥️"
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Celebrating the Lunar New Year with Lyla
On Feb. 1, the family of three marked the beginning of the 2022 Lunar New Year, which is the Year of the Tiger, with some group photos.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Having a Playdate with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Golding and Lo's daughter had an adorable playdate with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's newborn son Malcolm Hiệp in January 2022.
Henry Golding Carrying Lyla
In October 2021, the Snake Eyes actor shared this cute snap of himself hiking with little Lyla on his back.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Biking with Lyla
The couple snapped some pictures and and a video as they took a bike ride around town in December 2021.
Liv Lo Holding Lyla
Golding celebrated Lo's birthday in May 2021 by sharing this photo of her holding their baby girl.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo at the Beach with Lyla
The trio took a trip to the beach in October 2021, which they documented with this snap.
Henry Golding Putting Lyla on His Shoulders
The proud father adorably showed Lyla's "first time on daddy's shoulders" with this photo. Look at her precious smile!
Henry Golding and Liv Lo in Italy with Lyla
During a trip to Italy in August 2021, Golding shared a handful of photos of himself and Lo with their baby girl.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Hiking with Lyla
Lo documented their weekend adventures with a gallery of family photos on Instagram in October 2021.
Liv Lo Smiling with Lyla
In September 2021, Lo celebrated International Daughter's Day by paying tribute to her little girl. "Apparently it's #internationaldaughtersday and I am here for it 👏," she captioned a photo of her and Lyla smiling for the camera. "Staycationing with my little bean this weekend was the best treat!"
Henry Golding Celebrating Being Back Home with Lyla
After filming Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion, Golding celebrated being back home by posting this photo of himself holding Lyla.
Liv Lo Kissing Lyla
Lo gave Lyla a little kiss on the cheek while dining in Italy in August 2021.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo Cuddling with Lyla
Despite being apart from his family for his first Father's Day, Lo made sure to pay tribute to Golding on Instagram. "Happy first Father's Day dada," she wrote. "We love and miss you every day 💙✨"
Henry Golding and Lyla Taking a Nap
In May 2021, Lo shared a photo of Lyla and Golding taking a nap.