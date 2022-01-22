The Other Two's Heléne Yorke Reveals She Is Pregnant with Her First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

The Other Two star married partner Bary Dunn in September 2021, nearly six months after announcing their engagement on Valentine's Day

Heléne Yorke attends "The Aeronauts" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on December 04, 2019 in New York City.

Heléne Yorke is going to be a mom!

The Other Two star, 36, showed off her baby bump Saturday in an Instagram photo of herself wearing an off-white sports bra and matching bike shorts. This will be the actress' first child.

"Bring your baby to work day," the actress wrote alongside the image of herself masked up in an area cordoned off by black curtains as she announced her pregnancy news.

Yorke married partner Bary Dunn in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 3, 2021, nearly six months after the Graves alum announced that she "got engaged to the hottest guy I've ever met" that Valentine's Day.

For the wedding, Yorke wore an elegant off-the-shoulder, mermaid-style dress with a deep mesh neckline and glittery mesh for her sleeves and veil. The bride paired the look with subtle makeup and hair tucked behind her ears.

Meanwhile, Dunn added a little vibrancy to his classic white button-down, black bowtie, and black pants with a green suit jacket for the "Brooklyn chic urban affair" at The Green Building venue.

One month before the wedding, Yorke told PEOPLE that she was "so excited" to marry her partner and wound up enjoying the planning process.

"It's an insane thing setting a wedding, so I'm finding that it's just making decisions about things," she said while discussing season 2 of The Other Two, which streams on HBO Max. "I'm kind of loving the process, I'm really surprised by it."

At one point, Yorke said her mother "gave [her] the greatest compliment" about the actress' wedding planning abilities: "She's like, 'Somebody asked me the other day when your wedding is,' I told them, and they said, 'Oh my gosh, she must be so stressed out.' And my mom was like, 'No, she's got it covered.' Which I thought was such a nice compliment."

In December, Yorke revived her mother's gown from her 1982 wedding with some help from celebrity costume designer Sam Bennett, whom she lauded for "lovingly" working on the garment.