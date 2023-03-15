Helen Mirren Brings Grandson Basil as Her Date to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Premiere: Photo

Helen Mirren had a very special guest at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, 77, walked the red carpet with her grandson Basil in tow. The pre-teen — believed to be the son of Alexander Hackford, Mirren's youngest stepson — wore a blue button-down with black jeans and black sneakers.

Mirren wore her curly locks to one side, with a black headband to match her lace gown. In addition to Alexander, she is also stepmother to husband Taylor Hackford's older son, Rio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Helen Mirren. Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Mirren plays Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, who — alongside her demigod sister, Kalypso (Lucy Liu) — tries to take back the god-gifted powers Shazam boasts.

The actress revealed that she chose not to use a stunt double for a few scenes for the upcoming superhero sequel to 2019's Shazam! — though not all of them went smoothly.

"I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger," Mirren said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "I was incredibly brave and didn't say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real 'stunty' person."

Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty

Mirren went on to share that she wanted to star in the film because she "loved the first Shazam," calling it "sweet and funny."

"I am not a big superhero type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one," Mirren said. "It is great."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.