Heidi Montag Says She Is 'Thinking About' a Second Child with Husband Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag has babies on the brain!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 33, has revealed that she was thinking about a sibling for her son with husband Spencer Pratt: 2-year-old Gunner Stone, who celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

“Thinking about baby #2 … ” Montag wrote cryptically on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive in their responses, sharing remarks like “It’s wonderful to have a sibling for your son!” and “Yes! You make such cute good babies! We need another!”

Others took the reality star’s tweet to mean that Montag wasn’t talking about having a human baby but referring to her new music on the way. One fan quipped, “It better be your second album.”

Thinking about baby #2… — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) October 15, 2019

Montag and Pratt, 36, haven’t been secretive over the years about their desire to expand their family. In July of last year, Pratt told E! News that he and his wife of 10 years were thinking of adding to their brood “next year.”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” said Montag. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Pratt added, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

Montag recently told Page Six that her pregnancy timing would ideally come when The Hills: New Beginnings was on a break from filming. “I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!'” she said. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly.”

Montag celebrated Gunner’s second birthday on Oct. 1 with an emotional black-and-white post from when her son was a newborn.

“All my hopes, dreams, prayers were answered on this blessed day. 🙌🏻,” she captioned the sweet shot. “Being a mom has changed me forever. It’s so funny the image of the type of mom I had in my imagination and the reality of what that has become. I just pray every day I can do my best, follow my intuition and heart.💛”

“Happy birthday miracle baby —-> Now Miracle Toddler @gunnerpratt the greatest experience in life is being your dad!” Pratt wrote alongside his own tribute, featuring a photo slideshow of his baby boy.