Pregnant Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second baby together, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month

Heidi Montag Pratt is getting in some special time with her little boy before he becomes a big brother.

On Tuesday, the pregnant Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, shared an Instagram video full of photos of herself on a "special alone trip" with son Gunner Stone, 4, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt, 38.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to have a special alone trip with [Gunner] before the baby comes," Heidi shared in the caption.

The photos show Heidi and her toddler taking in nature as they visit her family in what appears to be her Colorado hometown.

"It was such a soul-filling trip taking my angel to the place that will always feel like home," the soon-to-be mom of two continued. "Such a blessing to have so much family time. 🙏🏼"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby Number Two. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiR_KFdWy/. Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby Number Two. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiR_KFdWy/. Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby Number Two. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiR_KFdWy/.

Left: Credit: Heidi Montag/Instagram Center: Credit: Heidi Montag/Instagram Right: Credit: Heidi Montag/Instagram

Heidi confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she and Spencer were expecting their second baby together after over a year of trying to conceive.

She has previously been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Spencer tried to have another child. In March, Heidi was spotted out eating raw bison heart as part of a new diet trend they were trying to help their chances.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had," Heidi continued. "Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CezBdKVPD3x/ heidimontag's profile picture heidimontag Verified Family time! The 4 of us 💕 Credit: heidimontag/Instagram

Last August, the Speidi Podcast host posted a YouTube video that gave fans an inside look as she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, where non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Heidi said on her YouTube vlog at the time. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."