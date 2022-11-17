Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome 2nd Baby Boy as She Documents Her Labor: 'The Real Deal'

Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt are already parents to 5-year-old son Gunner Stone

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 09:09 PM
https://www.snapchat.com/add/heidimontag
Photo: heidi montag/SnapChat

Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt are officially a family of four, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Hills alums welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday, Montag Pratt, 36, revealed on Snapchat from her hospital bed. She did not share her newborn's name.

"I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she said, also noting that the baby looks just like their 5-year-old son, Gunner Stone, who was born in the same delivery room.

A representative for the parents tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!" They add that the pair's little one was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

Montag Pratt previously documented a trip to the doctor on her Instagram Story Wednesday, when she learned her baby could come at any moment, only for her contractions to start "slowing down." After some time at the hospital, her doctor said she could go home until her water broke.

"So I went home and we will see what happens from here. This baby is definitely keeping me on my toes, that's for sure," she said at the time. "Not a false alarm because it was labor and happening, but it's just slowed down a little bit. So I'm gonna try to get a good night's sleep."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In another video shared Thursday, Montag Pratt could be seen taking deep breaths and rubbing her baby bump from the passenger seat of a car as Pratt, 39, drove to the hospital.

"Okay, this is the real deal. Oh yeah, definitely gonna have this baby very quickly. Oh my gosh, this is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke or not because it's just a little at first — I mean, not a little — and these contractions are just nonstop now," she said in the clip.

775314640GB00088_Nickelodeo
Spencer and Heidi Pratt with son Gunner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

A day before welcoming her new baby, Montag Pratt shared one last pregnancy photo at 38 weeks. "I didn't think I would make it this far. Officially pregnant longer than I was with Gunner," she wrote in the caption.

Montag Pratt confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. While discussing motherhood with PEOPLE in August, the Hills: New Beginnings star shared her excitement for her family to grow.

RELATED VIDEO: The Hills: New Beginnings Cast Reveals Who They Think Is Most Likely to Hook Up with Each Other

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

"I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments," Montag Pratt added.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/stories/heidimontag/2961510096593448979/?hl=en you briefly get both of them together - could we get that for tout? If not possible, could we do a split tout of her son in the costume and an image her?
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Video of Son Gunner Dressed as Halloween T-Rex
Heidi Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares a 'Pregnancy Workout' from Her Beach Vacation with Family
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Wears Red Bikini as She Gets in 'Pregnancy Workout' on the Beach
Heidi Montag 26 Weeks Pregnant
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Baby Bump at 26 Weeks in Black Bodycon Dress
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Heidi Montag 5 months pregnant
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Maxi Dress: '5 Months!'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way
heidi montag
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Dress: '18 Weeks Pregnant!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CezBdKVPD3x/ heidimontag's profile picture heidimontag Verified Family time! The 4 of us 💕
Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband Spencer Pratt and Son Gunner: '4 of Us'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag Pratt Set to Co-Host 'The Hills Rewatch' Podcast: 'I Can Finally Share My Truth'
joss stone
Joss Stone and Partner Cody DaLuz Welcome Second Baby, Son Shackleton, Following 'Scary' Labor
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Mandy Moore family
Mandy Moore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Mandy Moore birth announcement
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'