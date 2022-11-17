Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome 2nd Baby Boy as She Documents Her Labor: 'The Real Deal'

Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt are officially a family of four, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Hills alums welcomed their second baby boy on Thursday, Montag Pratt, 36, revealed on Snapchat from her hospital bed. She did not share her newborn's name.

"I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she said, also noting that the baby looks just like their 5-year-old son, Gunner Stone, who was born in the same delivery room.

A representative for the parents tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!" They add that the pair's little one was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

Montag Pratt previously documented a trip to the doctor on her Instagram Story Wednesday, when she learned her baby could come at any moment, only for her contractions to start "slowing down." After some time at the hospital, her doctor said she could go home until her water broke.

"So I went home and we will see what happens from here. This baby is definitely keeping me on my toes, that's for sure," she said at the time. "Not a false alarm because it was labor and happening, but it's just slowed down a little bit. So I'm gonna try to get a good night's sleep."

In another video shared Thursday, Montag Pratt could be seen taking deep breaths and rubbing her baby bump from the passenger seat of a car as Pratt, 39, drove to the hospital.

"Okay, this is the real deal. Oh yeah, definitely gonna have this baby very quickly. Oh my gosh, this is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke or not because it's just a little at first — I mean, not a little — and these contractions are just nonstop now," she said in the clip.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt with son Gunner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

A day before welcoming her new baby, Montag Pratt shared one last pregnancy photo at 38 weeks. "I didn't think I would make it this far. Officially pregnant longer than I was with Gunner," she wrote in the caption.

Montag Pratt confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. While discussing motherhood with PEOPLE in August, the Hills: New Beginnings star shared her excitement for her family to grow.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

"I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments," Montag Pratt added.