"It was a fun LONG day," the pregnant mom wrote of the magical trip with her husband and son

Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner, 4, on 'Bucket List' Trip to Disneyland

The Pratts take Disneyland!

On Wednesday, Heidi Montag Pratt shared photos from her family's first trip to the California theme park. Heidi poses happily with husband Spencer Pratt and son Gunner Stone, 4, as they take on the rides and scenery at the park.

"Our first trip to #disneyland ! 🧞‍♂️🏰✨," she captioned the series of photos.

"Another adventure on my bucket list of things to do with Gunner before the baby comes. It was a fun LONG day. 7 hours, 4 rides, and the best part was the parade for [Gunner]💕."

Spencer also shared photos from the day. Tagging Heidi, he praised his wife as "truly a superhero."

"[Disneyland] was soooo HOT and the lines were unbelievable! Some how the pregnant mom was moving faster than I could've dreamed!" he shared.

"So glad Heidi got me thru the day! [Gunner's] first time at Disneyland was a huge success!"

The Disneyland trip is one of many special memories the couple is trying to make with Gunner ahead of him becoming a big brother. Heidi recently shared photos of a trip she took with the preschooler in what appears to be her Colorado hometown.

"I wanted to have a special alone trip with [Gunner] before the baby comes," Heidi shared in the caption.

"It was such a soul-filling trip taking my angel to the place that will always feel like home," the soon-to-be mom of two continued. "Such a blessing to have so much family time. 🙏🏼"

Heidi confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she and Spencer are expecting their second baby together after over a year of trying to conceive.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CezBdKVPD3x/ heidimontag's profile picture heidimontag Verified Family time! The 4 of us 💕 Credit: heidimontag/Instagram

She has previously been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Spencer tried to have another child. In March, Heidi was spotted out eating raw bison heart as part of a new diet trend they were trying to help their chances.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time.