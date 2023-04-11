Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt's sons enjoyed a matching moment for Easter.

Heidi, 36, shared a carousel of cute pictures on Instagram Monday of the family's Easter celebrations with the caption, "#happyeaster ! Love the Pratts 💕God bless."

The Hills alum's sons Gunner Stone, 5, and Ryker, 4 months, wore matching baby blue Ralph Lauren outfits for the day. While eldest Gunner sported a blue striped shirt, youngest Ryker rocked a blue striped romper and white socks.

The first snapshot from the carousel showed the family of four as they posed for a picture. Spencer, 39, cuddled both the couple's son, while Heidi, who wore a floaty pink V-neck dress, stood behind her husband and held a toy balloon sword.

In the second and third photos, they were joined by the Easter bunny and little Gunner looked delighted as he posed with the character. Heidi also shared a seriously sweet selfie of herself and Ryker, who looked directly at the camera in his carrier.

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt with their sons Gunner and Ryker. Heidi Montag Instagram

Heidi and Spencer welcomed their second little one in the world in a speedy delivery on Nov. 17, 2022.

A day before welcoming her new baby, Heidi shared one last pregnancy photo cradling her bump at 38 weeks on her Instagram. "I didn't think I would make it this far. Officially pregnant longer than I was with Gunner," she wrote in the caption.

Heidi confirmed Ryker's arrival on Snapchat from her hospital bed. "I was screaming in the hospital," she shared. "It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total."

Heidi Montag Pratt with her sons Ryker and Gunner. Heidi Montag Instagram

She also noted that the newborn looked just like their eldest son, who was born in the same delivery room.

A representative for the parents told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!" They added that the pair's little one was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz.

A day later, Heidi introduced their newborn son and revealed his unique moniker.

"Ryker Pratt," she wrote in a Snapchat post that covered the newborn's face with a blue heart emoji. "7.9 lbs. 21 in. Born 11:31 a.m."

In the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired in May and June 2021, Heidi was open about her desire to expand her and Spencer's brood.

She confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE a year later in early June 2022, and speaking to PEOPLE two months later, the reality star shared just how overjoyed she was to be becoming a mom again.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

Heidi also added she was grateful for the opportunity to experience motherhood a second time around. "I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again," she said, adding, "to be able to enjoy all those moments."