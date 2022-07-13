The Hills alum opened up about how she's feeling about her pregnancy hours before the big announcement

Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are excited to meet their new addition!

The Hills: New Beginnings couple recently revealed the sex of their second baby, sharing that they're welcoming another baby boy in an exclusive video with Entertainment Tonight. The couple's baby boy on the way will join their 4-year-old son Gunner Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the interview, Montag Pratt, 35, admitted that she didn't anticipate having another son. "My whole intuition is off," she admitted.

The soon-to-be mom of two said that the news is exciting for Gunner, who wanted a little brother. "Growing up I always wanted boys and then recently, I kinda started thinking, I don't know, I kinda want a girl and having one of each," she shared. "For Gunner, he really wants a brother, so, you know, ultimately I want what would be the best for him and his life."

Pratt, 38, expressed his gratitude for making it to this stage of the pregnancy. "We're way past worrying about a gender in my brain. Thank you, God, there's a baby here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hours before making her big reveal, Montag Pratt updated fans on how she's feeling at this point in her pregnancy, about 20 weeks in.

"Everything has leveled up!" she captioned a set of photos on Instagram, one where she holds her bump and another where Gunner kisses her stomach. "Feeling those hormones, soooo happy and emotional 💕🤣"

Montag Pratt confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in early June.

Over the last year, she has been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Pratt tried to have another child.

Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby Number Two. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiR_KFdWy/. Credit: Heidi Montag/Instagram

She also shared a candid message on Instagram in January about trying for baby No. 2 with Pratt, posting a series of photos with their son Gunner.

"So thankful for my angel," the reality star captioned the collection of sweet snaps of herself and Gunner. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

Last August, the Speidi Podcast host posted a YouTube video that gave fans an inside look as she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, to get non-cancerous uterine polyps removed.