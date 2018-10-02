Heidi Montag Is a 'Total Mess' Over Son Gunner's First Birthday: He's 'Such a Blessing'

Motherhood involves a fair share of tears, both good and bad — but Heidi Montag couldn’t be more thankful for them.

In an emotional trio of clips The Hills star shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, she expressed her overwhelming gratitude for her only child with husband Spencer Pratt: son Gunner Stone, who turned 1 that day.

“I decided not to wear makeup today because I’m a total mess,” said Montag, 32, continuing through tears, “God, it’s so amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can’t believe that it’s already been a year. Wow, what a day.”

“It’s been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life,” she added with a laugh, wiping away tears. “It’s just been so great, every moment. I can’t believe he’s already 1! … Bit emotional today, it’s a big day. And I’m just really thankful. I hope you guys are all having a great day. And I’m just going to sit here crying.”

Spencer Pratt and son Gunner Heidi Montag/Instagram

Gunner had a fun-filled day to celebrate his big age milestone (and golden birthday!). He and Pratt, 35, started off by playing with a hose before grabbing a bite to eat in Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, California — where the birthday boy enjoyed his first French fry, fruit sorbet and a “Happy Birthday” song from his parents.

The couple also took Gunner to a Jennifer Meyer Jewelry store (“Oh, you want something for Mommy? You’re so sweet, okay. Good idea,” Montag joked). On top of the special bling trip, the newly minted 1-year-old received a slew of sweet gifts like Gucci attire and Reputation tour merchandise from Taylor Swift.

Pratt even posted a clip of Gunner hanging out patiently while getting a “birthday cut,” completely unfazed as the stylist trimmed his blond locks.

Gunner Pratt Heidi Montag/Instagram

Montag’s final Monday video showed her son sound asleep in a backpack carrier while out on a family hike, where the sun was noticeably still shining.

“Gunner, you can’t fall asleep this early on your birthday! Oh man,” said his mom while the little boy didn’t even stir from his slumber. “Gunner, come on, wake up buddy! It’s almost bedtime. This hike backfired.”

Montag and Pratt — who regularly share photos and express their love for their son on social media — spoke to E! News in July about their hopes for expanding their family in 2019.

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” said the proud mom. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Joked Pratt, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”