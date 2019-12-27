Heidi Montag Skis Down Mountain with Son Gunner in Her Arms: 'Easier Than Walking'

Gunner Stone is hitting the slopes!

On Thursday, Heidi Montag shared a sweet and impressive video of herself skiing down a mountain in her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado, with her 2-year-old son in her arms.

“Easier than walking with @GunnerPratt 😜,” Montag, 33, captioned the clip, which shows her smiling as she passes the camera on her descend down the slopes.

Although little Gunner was being held by his mom, the toddler was equally prepared for the activity as he sported miniature snow boots that were attached to his very own set of skis. The mother-son duo also sported stylish ski goggles.

Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt celebrated the holidays in the snow this year. On Christmas day, The Hills star shared a family photo of herself, Pratt, 36, and their son Gunner posing together in the mountains.

“Merry Christmas!” Montag wrote alongside the snap, which shows the family all geared up to ski.

Montag also shared a video of Gunner skiing on his own as dad Pratt held him between his legs. “Yah @GunnerPratt is skiing!” she wrote.

Montag revealed that it was the first time Gunner took on the sport as she shared a slideshow of photos of her son getting lessons.

“First time @GunnerPratt skied! He LOVED it!!!!!! Such special family time! #colorado #snow #skiing,” Montag wrote.

Earlier this month, Montag debuted her family’s Christmas card, which captured herself, Pratt and Gunner flashing wide smiles as they sported matching flannel pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Love the Pratts❤️🎄😘,” Montag captioned the heartwarming shot.

As Montag continues to soak up life as a family of three, she seemingly expressed in October that she is thinking about expanding her family.

“Thinking about baby #2 … ” Montag wrote cryptically on Twitter.

Fans were overwhelmingly supportive in their responses, sharing remarks like, “It’s wonderful to have a sibling for your son!” and “Yes! You make such cute good babies! We need another!”

Others took the reality star’s tweet to mean that Montag wasn’t talking about having a human baby but referring to her new music on the way. One fan quipped, “It better be your second album.”

Montag and Pratt haven’t been secretive over the years about their desire to expand their family. In July of last year, Pratt told E! News that he and his wife of 10 years were thinking of adding to their brood “next year.”

“I’d love a girl or a boy,” said Montag. “I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids].”

Pratt added, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”