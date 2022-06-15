PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second baby together

Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband Spencer Pratt and Son Gunner: '4 of Us'

Heidi Montag Pratt will soon be a mom of two!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, showed off her growing baby bump in her latest Instagram post, adding on her Story that she is 15 weeks along with baby No. 2.

In the set of snaps, Heidi wore a long, yellow sundress with a floral pattern as she smiled next to husband Spencer Pratt, 38, and their son Gunner Stone, 4, who wore a yellow dinosaur tee, an orange hat and sunglasses.

"Family time! The 4 of us 💕," Heidi captioned the picture.

Her former Hills costar Brody Jenner complimented her in the comments section by simply writing, "Glowing." He added a red heart emoji in a follow-up comment.

Heidi confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she and Spencer were expecting their second baby together after over a year of trying to conceive.

She has previously been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Spencer tried to have another child. In March, Heidi was spotted out eating raw bison heart as part of a new diet trend they were trying to help their chances.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

Last August, the Speidi Podcast host posted a YouTube video that gave fans an inside look as she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, where non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Heidi said on her YouTube vlog at the time. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

"Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away," she continued, adding, "Obviously, I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."

After announcing her new pregnancy, Heidi received well wishes from fans and friends, including from former Hills costar Audrina Patridge.

"I actually texted her yesterday congratulating her and I'm so excited and so happy for her because she has been wanting a baby for so long and they have been trying everything possible and she is such an amazing mom so she would be amazing at having like 10 kids," Patridge said when she went live on TalkShopLive earlier this month.