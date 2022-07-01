Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Dress: '18 Weeks Pregnant!'

Heidi Montag Pratt is expecting her second baby with husband Spencer Pratt, the couple already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone

Heidi Montag Pratt continues to show off her growing baby bump!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, on Thursday shared a selfie of her 18-week baby bump with her Instagram fans, the photo snapped as she posed in a pink slim-fit dress.

"#18weekspregnant !!!! 💕," Montag Pratt wrote, alongside a slew of hashtags including "#pregnant," "#pregnancy," "#momlife," "#love" and #bodypositive."

Montag Pratt — who is already mom to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone, alongside husband Spencer Pratt, 38 — received love from her former The Hills costar Kristin Cavallari in the comments section, who wrote, "Most gorgeous mama."

Earlier this month, Heidi posted another baby bump update saying she's "definitely getting bigger faster with the [second] baby! 🙏🏼."

Montag Pratt first confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in early June.

Over the last year, she has been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Pratt tried to have another child.

In March, Montag Pratt was spotted out eating raw bison heart as part of a new diet trend was trying to help her chances of conceiving a second baby.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

She also shared a candid message on Instagram in January about trying for baby No. 2 with Pratt, posting a series of photos with their son Gunner.

"So thankful for my angel," the reality star captioned the collection of sweet snaps of herself and Gunner. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

Last August, the Speidi Podcast host posted a YouTube video that gave fans an inside look as she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, to get non-cancerous uterine polyps removed.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Montag Pratt said on her YouTube channel at the time. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

