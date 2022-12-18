Heidi Montag Shares Sweet and Festive Videos of Baby Son Ryker in Front of Christmas Tree

Heidi Montag Pratt can't get enough of Christmas and her newborn son, Ryker.

The Hills alum, 36, shared a set of TikToks introducing fans to baby Ryker — who was just born last month – and giving a glimpse into her excitement about sharing the holidays with him.

In the first TikTok posted two days ago, Montag Pratt uses the Cards Against Humanity filter showing "All I want for Christmas…" as the popular Mariah Carey tune by the same name plays in the background. When Mariah Carey's voice gets to the "is you" part, the card flips and says "Exactly what you'd expect" as she jokingly points down at baby Ryker, who is secured to her chest in a gray baby carrier.

She captioned the TikTok, "This baby 💕"

In another video, Montag Pratt shows a video of herself in the fall wearing a gray dress, touching her pregnant belly over AJR's "The Good Part." When the lyrics say, "can we skip to the good part?," Montag Pratt cuts to showing her rocking baby Ryker in a light blue onesie in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

Under the video, she wrote, "Here is Ryker! So Happy! #baby #blessed #thankful."

She also shared another quick clip, this time getting up close to baby Ryker's face as he sleeps in her arms as she prepares for an interview.

"Ready for your closeup? Are you ready for your closeup?" Montag Pratt teasingly asked her son as she moved the camera around them. "Alright, doing good buddy, doing good."

Montag Pratt initially hid her son's face after his birth. In a post announcing his name on Snapchat, she covered his face with a blue heart emoji and has been hesitant to share pictures of him over the past month.

Montag Pratt and her The Hills co-star and husband Spencer Pratt, 39, welcomed Ryker on Nov. 17, announcing that they were now a family of four. The two also share son Gunner Stone, 5.

The reality star revealed the news from her hospital bed on Snapchat detailing the whole ordeal.

"I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she said, also noting that the baby looks just like their 5-year-old son, Gunner Stone, who was born in the same delivery room.

Montag Pratt confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. A few months later in August, the expecting mother shared with PEOPLE that she was excited for her family to grow.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said at the time. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

"I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments," Montag Pratt added.