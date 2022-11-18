Heidi Montag Reveals Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Second Baby Boy: 'So Precious'

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 18, 2022 01:07 PM
Heidi Montag Reveals the Name of Her and Spencer Pratt's Newborn Son: 'This Boy Is So Precious'
Photo: Heidi Montag/snapchat

Heidi Montag Pratt is officially introducing her little boy to the world!

On Thursday, The Hills alum and husband Spencer Pratt officially became parents of two after welcoming a baby boy in a speedy delivery, PEOPLE confirmed. Now, the couple is revealing their son's unique moniker.

"Ryker Pratt," Montag Pratt wrote in a Snapchat post on Friday morning, covering the newborn's face with a blue heart emoji. "7.9 lbs. 21 in. Born 11:31 a.m."

In a video shortly after, The Hills Rewatch co-host discussed possible middle names with Pratt, 39, who joked she should pick "Snap" since she was so closely documenting their experience on the social platform.

"Ryker Snap Pratt," she repeated with a laugh.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Heidi Montag/snapchat
R: Caption . PHOTO: Heidi Montag/snapchat

Montag Pratt, 36, documented her labor experience on Snapchat, from contractions at home to when she held her baby boy in her hospital bed.

"I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total," she said, also noting that the baby looks just like their 5-year-old son, Gunner Stone, who was born in the same delivery room.

A representative for the parents told PEOPLE in a statement: "Both baby and Mom are happy and healthy!"

https://www.snapchat.com/add/heidimontag
heidi montag/SnapChat

A day before welcoming their new baby, Montag Pratt shared one last pregnancy photo at 38 weeks. "I didn't think I would make it this far. Officially pregnant longer than I was with Gunner," she wrote in the caption.

Montag Pratt confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. While discussing motherhood with PEOPLE in August, the reality star shared her excitement for her family to grow.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she said. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

"I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again, to be able to enjoy all those moments," Montag Pratt added.

