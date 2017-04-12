Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are going to be parents!

The Hills alums, who wed in April 2009, are expecting their first child in October, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Last September, Montag, 30, revealed to Faithwire that she was “hopeful” about the possibility of getting pregnant within the next year.

“I am writing a coffee table wife type of book, it is more like a fun project, something I enjoy doing and then I am getting ready to be a mom hopefully next year.”

She explained, “So that is going to be my main priority and full-time job.”

Although the MTV personality looked forward to building a future family with her 33-year-old husband, she admitted of Pratt: “I had to pray to get my husband to even … agree to have a kid.”

And Montag isn’t the only Hills alum who is growing her little family. Former cast mate Audrina Patridge welcomed her first child, daughter Kirra Max, last June, and Lauren Conrad is currently expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

