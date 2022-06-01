Heidi Montag Is Pregnant! Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp"

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp"

Heidi Montag Pratt and Spencer Pratt are expanding their family!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with Spencer, 38, Heidi confirms to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the last year, Heidi has been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Spencer tried to have another child.

In March, Heidi was spotted out eating raw bison heart on the go as part of a new diet trend she and Spencer were trying to help their chances of conceiving a second baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

Heidi also shared a candid message on Instagram in January about trying for baby No. 2 with Spencer, posting a series of photos with their son Gunner.

"So thankful for my angel," the reality star captioned the collection of sweet snaps of herself and Gunner. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"

In August, the Speidi Podcast host posted a YouTube video that gave fans an inside look as she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, where non-cancerous uterine polyps are removed.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," Heidi said on her vlog. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

"Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away," she continued, adding, "Obviously, I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."