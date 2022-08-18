Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'

Heidi Montag Pratt is in nesting mode in a major way.

While talking to PEOPLE about her home organization as she awaits her second baby, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, shares how meaningful the months ahead will be as she and husband Spencer Pratt shift to being a family of four.

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," Heidi tells PEOPLE. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

Heidi is also grateful for the opportunity to experience motherhood a second time around. "I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again," she says, adding, "to be able to enjoy all those moments."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson C: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson R: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson

Heidi shares photos of her newly organized home with PEOPLE ahead of welcoming her second baby. On a mission and with the help of Eryn Donaldson, CEO of The Model Home, the pregnant mom says her home organization dreams have come true.

"I've been waiting to do the nursery for a while, looking for just the right time because I wanted to change Gunner's room into the nursery," Heidi says. "I've been waiting to transition him to a different room in the house."

"So my main goal was transitioning Gunner's closet from a junk closet into his closet with all of his clothes and things, and then moving him from upstairs to downstairs."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson R: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson

"I'm five months pregnant and as big as I was at like eight months [the first time]. Having so much help and being able to access all of Gunner's stuff, and have it be organized was so important," Heidi says.

"That was just really life-changing for me to have it in order. Everything looks so great in the baskets, and the way she folded, all the t-shirts and the shorts and the pants. All the details add up to how great it is, how accessible it is."

"It was also really stressful and overwhelming, the thought of transforming everything and doing it myself. To have that stress taken off, it just has been the biggest gift."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson R: Caption . PHOTO: Eryn Donaldson

Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt confirmed to PEOPLE in June that their second baby is on the way. Though she isn't due until December, she's expecting her little one will make an early arrival.

"Gunner was three weeks early, so I'm anticipating that to be the norm. I've asked my doctor like, 'is that a reoccurring situation?' Basically, she said yes," Heidi explains. "So if you're body naturally kicks out babies early, you'll tend to do that."

Heidi says she is "beyond excited" to welcome her new baby during the holiday season. "Just to have that balance of having two also," she adds. "Being a mom of one has been way more challenging than I anticipated, but so much more rewarding as well."