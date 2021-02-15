Heidi Montag Says She's 'Not Pregnant' with Baby No. 2 'Yet': 'Just a Little Overweight'

Heidi Montag is setting the record straight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Montag, 34, followed up with a series of tweets on the same day with claims like, "There would be no show without me ... so you're welcome" and "No time for fake people in 2021."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Montag previously said back in October 2019 that she and Pratt, 37, were "thinking about" a sibling for their son, who turned 2 that same month. "Thinking about baby #2 … " she wrote cryptically on Twitter.

Montag and Pratt haven't been secretive over the years about their desire to expand their family. In July 2018, Pratt told E! News that he and his wife were thinking of adding to their brood "next year."

"I'd love a girl or a boy," said Montag at the time. "I love having a son. It's so much fun. So if we have another boy, we'll probably have three [kids]." Pratt added, "A psychic did tell us we're gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!"

Montag and Pratt celebrated Valentine's Day this year by dining out with their son, as well as attending a "gender reveal" party for a friend. "What a day full of love!!!!! ❤️ @spencerpratt you are the love of my life! Thank you for every moment!" Montag captioned a series of photos from the day.

"My friends I love and share such special mom and wife moments @racheleva13 @got.it.for.my.girls @caitlyncrisp," she added. "Our children who couldn't love each other more!!!! #happyvalentinesday #love 💝"