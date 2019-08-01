Heidi Montag Reveals the One Factor That Will Determine the Timing of Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are ready to give their son a sibling — as soon as they get the go-ahead from MTV!

The Hills: New Beginnings stars welcomed son Gunner Stone in October 2017, and come January 2020, hope to be expecting once again.

“I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, ‘Right around January!’ ” Montag, 32, told Page Six. “That’s when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we’re not filming.”

New Beginnings was renewed last month for a second season, and though no cast members have been confirmed to return, Montag’s comments suggest she and Pratt, 35, will be back for more.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, have long expressed interest in growing their brood, with Montag telling E! News last year she’d be equally happy having a son or a daughter the second time around.

“I love having a son. It’s so much fun. So if we have another boy, we’ll probably have three [kids],” she said.

Joked Pratt, “A psychic did tell us we’re gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

Montag marked Gunner’s first birthday in October 2018 with an emotional video that showed her breaking down in tears as she discussed his milestone day.

“I decided not to wear makeup today because I’m a total mess,” she said, continuing through tears, “God, it’s so amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can’t believe that it’s already been a year. Wow, what a day.”

“It’s been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life,” she added with a laugh, wiping away tears. “It’s just been so great, every moment. I can’t believe he’s already 1! … Bit emotional today, it’s a big day. And I’m just really thankful. I hope you guys are all having a great day. And I’m just going to sit here crying.”

She also shared a sweet Mother’s Day post in May, writing that being a mom was “so different” than she imagined.

“It’s not just about the picture perfect moment it’s really about digging deep into the depths of your being and prioritizing others,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve learned more than I could ever have imagined and it’s only been a year and a half!”

Montag and Pratt have recently re-entered the spotlight on The Hills revival, which hit screens nearly a decade after the original went off the air in 2010.

The reboot follows the lives of original cast members Pratt, Montag, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and Justin Bobby Brescia, as well as newcomers Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.