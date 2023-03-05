Heidi Klum Says She's 'Very Proud' of Daughter Leni 'Juggling' Modeling Career and College

"She's juggling already," Heidi Klum told PEOPLE of daughter Leni, who's currently studying interior design at college while pursuing her own modeling career

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 04:10 PM
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. ( Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary 2022,
Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum has another multi-hyphenate in the family.

At Saturday's 36th Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 49, raved to PEOPLE that she's "very proud" of her 18-year-old daughter Leni Olumi, who's currently studying interior design in college while pursuing her own modeling career.

"I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling," said Klum. "And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already."

In addition to Leni, Klum shares sons Henry Günther, 17, Johan Riley, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Lou Sulola with ex-husband Seal.

Leni previously spoke to PEOPLE about making her modeling debut with her famous mother on the cover of Vogue Germany after growing up watching Klum work.

Leni Klum was shot in NYC on 10/12/22
Victoria Stevens

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" Leni said in October. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

She added of their mother-daughter cover: "That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling, and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about."

After Klum talked about "worrying" when her daughter doesn't answer the phone at college, Leni told PEOPLE she's been "texting her more."

RELATED VIDEO: Heidi Klum Praises Daughter Leni, 17, as They Appear on Harper's Bazaar Germany — See the Covers

"I didn't think she'd be that worried, since there's three other kids that she's looking after," said Leni. "I feel I'm all grown up now, and I can live on my own. I'm not technically on my own because I have a roommate, but I get that it's hard for her."

