Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.

Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City.

"I am [so proud]," Klum told the outlet Monday. "You know, she has her head screwed on right.

"Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life," she added.

The proud mom said the next chapter means Leni is "unfortunately" moving out.

"Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it," she told ET. "She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years."

Earlier this summer while appearing on the Today show, Klum shared more about her daughter's bright future.

"I'm so excited for her, but more excited for her that she just got into the school she always wanted to go to," she told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist.

A mom of four, Heidi shares daughters Leni and Lou, 12, and sons Henry, 16, and Johan, 15, with her ex Seal. The kids are also close with Klum's husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, who considers himself an "extra dad" to his wife's children.

Making a name for herself in the modeling world, Leni landed her first solo magazine cover with Glamour Germany last spring — exactly 20 years after Heidi was the magazine's first cover star.

The mother-daughter duo later covered Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue together, wearing colorful matching pantsuits and no shoes.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum ❤," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.