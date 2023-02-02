Heidi Klum Says She Would Have Another Baby: 'I Waited a Long Time'

There could be more children in store for Heidi Klum.

Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the America's Got Talent host, 49, was asked about whether she would consider having a baby again as she and host Jennifer Hudson held paddles with the German translations for yes and no — "Ja" or "Ne".

While Hudson was squarely on the "ne" side saying, "no, I ain't trying to have no more babies," Klum was a little more willing to consider it.

"It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here, sometimes here, you know?," she said, referring to the different sides of the paddle she was holding.

"I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times," she explained mimicking the expansion of her belly with her hands. "And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" she said, snapping her fingers multiple times.

"Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja," she added, showing that side of the paddle to the audience, as Hudson exclaimed, "There we have it!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Klum — who is now married to Tom Kaulitz — has four children: Leni Olum Klum, 18, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 17, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 16, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 13, with musician Seal, whom she was married to from 2005 to 2014.

With all of her children in their teenage years, it won't be long before they are off to college. The former Victoria Secret model already saw her eldest daughter Leni head off in August, sharing an emotional post on Instagram about how fast her daughter grew up, alongside a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with Leni at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

"Today is your big move to head off to college… 🥹😿Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," she wrote.

"Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly," Klum continued. "🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖"

Heidi Klum Leni Klum. Franziska Krug/Getty

Later that month she admitted on an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she gets anxious when her daughter doesn't call her back while she's away.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything. And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," she said, speaking of Leni's milestones in recent years. "Then they move across the country, and that's harder."