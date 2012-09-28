Check Out Last Night's Project Runway Designs for Heidi Klum's Kids Line

See the winning kid-friendly designs from Thursday's episode (Sept. 27) of Project Runway.

During Thursday’s episode of Project Runway, host Heidi Klum gave her contestants one of their biggest challenges yet — design stylish, yet comfy pieces for kids.

The prize: A chance to have their creations added to the Fall 2012 collection of Klum’s new children’s line, Truly Scrumptious, sold exclusively at Babies ‘R’ Us.

And who better to join the judges panel than new mom Hilary Duff, who sat alongside Klum, Michael Kors and Nina Garcia to choose the winning pieces.

Selecting one girl and one boy outfit, judges crowned Sonji Williams for her punk-inspired fleece jacket and pant set and Christopher Palu, for his sweet ruffled dress and blazer ensemble.

“This Project Runway episode was really special to me because, for the past year, I’ve put so much of my passion, mom know-how and design experience to work creating an exciting collection,” Klum says. “I’m truly proud of some of the stand-out pieces that the designers created.”