Heidi Klum Says She Panics When Leni Doesn't Answer Phone at College: 'Worrying Is Already Starting'

Heidi Klum jokes she'll be asking for daughter Leni's roommate's phone number

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 02:11 PM
Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi Klum (left) and daughter Leni Klum. Photo: Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is experiencing some jitters about her daughter being on her own in New York City.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, the America's Got Talent judge said "it's so sad" knowing daughter Leni, 18, is in New York while she's in Los Angeles.

"It's crazy, today she had her first day in college," Klum shared in conversation with Corden and fellow guest, famed photographer David LaChappelle.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything. And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

Speaking of Leni's milestones in recent years, she said, "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that's harder."

Admitting she was calling her "every two hours," Klum joked, "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn't pick up ... And then I'm going to get the number from the neighbor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Klum — who also shares daughter Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16, with her ex Seal — shared a throwback photo of when she was pregnant with Leni at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The 49-year-old model mused over how fast her daughter is growing up as she felt like the picture was taken "only yesterday."

"Today is your big move to head off to college… 🥹😿Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. 🤰🏼," she wrote.

"Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it's now time for you to go spread your wings and fly," Klum continued. "🦋Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum 💖"

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Heidi Klum and Leni Klum are seen on August 27, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Photopix/GC Images)
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum. Photopix/GC Images

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Klum opened up about the emotions around Leni leaving.

"I am [so proud]," Klum told the outlet. "You know, she has her head screwed on right."

"Right now, college is on top of the list. It's not modeling and she's really excited for that next chapter in her life," she added.

The proud mom said the next chapter means Leni is "unfortunately" moving out.

"Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it," she told ET. "She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years."

Related Articles
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event
Heidi Klum Shares Emotional Post as Daughter Leni Leaves for College: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly'
leni klum
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum Family
Heidi Klum's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Kate Hudson and her son back to school shopping
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/arisrachevsky/
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shares Kiss with Boyfriend Aris Rachevsky on 'Girlfriend Day'
leni klum
Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni Is Moving to N.Y.C. to Grow Modeling Career: 'I'm Excited for Her'
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Reveals Impressive Hidden Talent to Manage Sweat
Heidi Klum, Leni Olumi Klum arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Jurassic World Dominion" on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Leni Look Dino-Mite at the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Premiere
Leni Klum is seen during the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy
Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni's Abby Lee Dance Company Training Prepared Her for Dolce & Gabbana Runway
Heidi Klum Prepares Her Halloween Four Months Early: ‘And so it begins’
Heidi Klum Prepares for Her Halloween Costume Four Months Early: 'And So It Begins'
leni klum
Leni Klum Says She 'Begged' Mom Heidi Klum to Let Her Model When She Was 11 Years Old
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn
Heidi Klum Calls 18-Year Friendship with Tim Gunn 'the Longest Marriage I've Ever Been in'
heidi klum
Heidi Klum Says She Did Not Give Her Kids the 'Halloween Bug': 'They Couldn't Care Less'
Kevin Hart Says Facetiming with Daughter Kaori, 22 months, 'Genuinely Makes Me Laugh': 'It's All Over the Place'
Kevin Hart Says FaceTiming with His 22-Month-Old 'Makes Me Laugh': 'It's All Over the Place'
jennifer hudson
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
How Dawson’s Creek Writer’s Husband Found Love with Long COVID Activist After Wife’s Tragic Suicide
'Dawson's Creek' Writer's Husband Finds Love with Long COVID Activist After Wife's Tragic Suicide