Rawr! Heidi Klum wears a new take on leopard print — blue accents! — while stepping out in New York City on Tuesday.

The model and Project Runway host was on the way to the playground with kids Leni, Henry and Johan, giving us a peek at her growing belly by cupping it while she walked. Maybe baby girl was kicking?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Heidi’s fourth child, a daughter, is due in October.