Spotted: Little Lou Samuel Is Pretty in Pink
Heidi Klum and daughter Lou Sulola, 9 months, beat the summer heat with some cute headwear during a stroll through New York City on Monday.
Hat trick!
Following
We’ve spotted the model mama, 37, all over the Big Apple with her brood as of late — just last week, we saw the Project Runway host and baby Lou out for lunch!
