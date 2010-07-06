Spotted: Little Lou Samuel Is Pretty in Pink

Updated December 01, 2020 07:20 PM
Hat trick!

Hands on mom Heidi Klum and daughter Lou Sulola, 9 months, beat the summer heat with some cute headwear during a stroll through New York City on Monday.

We’ve spotted the model mama, 37, all over the Big Apple with her brood as of late — just last week, we saw the Project Runway host and baby Lou out for lunch!

