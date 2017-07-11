"I am definitely one of them," mother of four Heidi Klum admitted Tuesday when Ryan Seacrest asked if she was a "helicopter parent"

Why Heidi Klum Doesn't Post Her Kids' Faces Online: 'I Want to Try and Keep Them Children as Long as Possible'

Heidi Klum is a self-professed protective parent.

“I am definitely one of them,” the America’s Got Talent judge said Tuesday on Live with Kelly and Ryan, after Ryan Seacrest asked as much following a conversation in which Klum, 44, discussed her reasoning for never showing her four children’s faces on social media.

“My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, ‘No, you’re not allowed to,’ ” explains Klum. “Whenever she’s in it, it has to be from the back or [having her face concealed somehow].”

Adds the supermodel and fashion designer, “It’s different when we do it — I feel like we’re grown-ups — but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.”

“My kids are always like, ‘I’m not allowed to do this, I can’t do that,’ ” Klum says. “They’ve been begging me to go to sleepaway camp … they just got back.”

She recalls, “My youngest son, after three days, [called and said], ‘Mom, come pick me up. I don’t like the food, I don’t like sleeping with so many boys in one room. The water is so murky. I hate it here.’ ”

But instead of swooping in, the Halloween queen stood her ground to “talk him off the ledge” — and Johan ended up having a great time at camp.

“I did not really want them to go [initially] because I can’t see what they’re doing!” Klum admits. “My other two didn’t want to come home … but my son, he was happy in the end, but I had to talk him off the ledge.”