Heidi Klum's Family Enjoys a Hike with Their Dogs While Social Distancing amid Coronavirus

Heidi Klum and her whole family are finding ways to stay active while social distancing amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Sunday, the supermodel and Making the Cut star shared a sweet photo of her crew out on a hike, featuring all four of her children — daughters Lou Sulola, 10, and Leni, 15, plus sons Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 13, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 14 — as well as husband Tom Kaulitz and their two pups, Anton and Chippu.

The group all wore face masks as they posed together for the Instagram snapshot, which Klum, 46, captioned, “😷😷😷😷😷😷🐶🐶❤️.”

She also shared some snippets from their outing on her Instagram Story, uploading a video of her holding Anton on a leash as well as a photo of Leni running toward the camera with the shaggy pup.

Anton joined Klum’s family in August on National Dog Day. The former Project Runway host announced that she had adopted him on Instagram at the time, writing, “We welcome a new Member to our Familie … please meet ANTON 🐶❤️ #NationalDogDay #puppy #5andahalfmothsold.”

The family’s time together comes after Klum and Kaulitz had their own coronavirus scare last month. In mid-March, the television personality told her followers she’d been “feeling feverish” and that Kaulitz, 30, was also “feeling ill.”

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the pair kissing each other through a glass window.

“To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back,” the America’s Got Talent alum added.

“We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker … even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further,” she added. “These are strange times … but in these moments, you remember what’s really important — the people you love and keeping them safe.”

“Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities,” Klum added.

Both Klum and Kaulitz ultimately tested negative and were able to reunite to socially distance together for the remainder of the pandemic.

The couple said “I do” in a lavish star-studded wedding in Capri, Italy, this past August, after initially tying the knot legally in February 2019.

A source told PEOPLE last year that “Heidi’s relationship with Tom was easy from the start because he was accepting of the priorities in her life.”

“She made it clear that her first priority is being a mom,” the insider said, adding that the Tokio Hotel guitarist “considers himself an extra dad” to his wife’s four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

“Tom has endless energy and is very playful,” added the source. “He plays sports with Heidi’s boys and is involved in activities that the girls enjoy. Heidi loves his energy and take on life and feels very grateful that she met Tom.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.