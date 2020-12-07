Heidi Klum Explains Why Her Four Kids Are Up Until 11PM Doing Schoolwork: 'Real Troopers'
"It's very hard for them," mom of four Heidi Klum says of her kids keeping up with school virtually while abroad
Heidi Klum calls her kids "troopers" for keeping up with their schoolwork during the pandemic.
On Thursday, the supermodel appeared on an episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) to talk about the clothing line she launched in collaboration with Disney Villains, available now exclusively on Amazon. Klum explained how her kids — daughters Leni, 16, and Lou, 11, plus sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal — are handling their distance learning situation.
The family is in Germany while she shoots Germany's Next Top Model, but the students in the household are staying in-sync with their Los Angeles schools' time zone.
"It's very hard for them," Klum says. "When I decided this could be a possibility that I'm doing the show in Germany, I asked all my kids and I said, 'Is this something you guys are even up for? Because we will have to go for quite some time.' They all wanted to go because we've been stuck in the house."
"It's just a nice change for them," she continues, "but it's definitely hard for them because they are doing school in a different time zone. Again — thank you so much to the teachers, the schools around the world. They're making all these things happen that the brains of our kids can continue on learning and being those sponges that they need to be right now."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Heidi Klum Says 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni Is Interested in Modeling: 'She's Old Enough Now'
The supermodel further shares that she's proud of them for maintaining their schoolwork, even when their class times reach late-night hours in their local time.
"It's hard because they do it here late at night, until like 11:00 p.m. at night because they actually are doing school on L.A. time still with their class," says Klum. "So kudos to my kids for not slacking and doing it all. They're real troopers."
Klum reflects on what kind of student she was back in the day: "How was I? Either I was really, really good or really, really bad! I had art and math as my majors that I was very good at, but I was not so good in all the other things. It came out okay."
RELATED GALLERY: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey and More Celeb Parents Get Real About At-Home Learning amid Pandemic
The mom of four also adds that her children have expressed thoughts about her social media posts "probably more than once," joking that they "nudge" her about her Instagram activity from time to time.
"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes, so sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?' But I'm like, 'Yeah, really. This is who I am. I do me, you do you!' "
Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.
- Heidi Klum Explains Why Her Four Kids Are Up Until 11PM Doing Schoolwork: 'Real Troopers'
- The Bachelor's Matt James Is Ready for His Close-Up in Dashing New Poster: 'A Matt Made in Heaven'
- How Ryan Dorsey Is Keeping Naya Rivera's Memory Alive During the Holidays for Son Josey, 5
- NASCAR's Kyle Busch, Wife Samantha Open Up About Losing 'Last Girl Embryo' on Quest to Baby No. 2