Heidi Klum Explains Why Her Four Kids Are Up Until 11PM Doing Schoolwork: 'Real Troopers'

"It's very hard for them," mom of four Heidi Klum says of her kids keeping up with school virtually while abroad

The family is in Germany while she shoots Germany's Next Top Model, but the students in the household are staying in-sync with their Los Angeles schools' time zone.

"It's very hard for them," Klum says. "When I decided this could be a possibility that I'm doing the show in Germany, I asked all my kids and I said, 'Is this something you guys are even up for? Because we will have to go for quite some time.' They all wanted to go because we've been stuck in the house."

"It's just a nice change for them," she continues, "but it's definitely hard for them because they are doing school in a different time zone. Again — thank you so much to the teachers, the schools around the world. They're making all these things happen that the brains of our kids can continue on learning and being those sponges that they need to be right now."

The supermodel further shares that she's proud of them for maintaining their schoolwork, even when their class times reach late-night hours in their local time.

"It's hard because they do it here late at night, until like 11:00 p.m. at night because they actually are doing school on L.A. time still with their class," says Klum. "So kudos to my kids for not slacking and doing it all. They're real troopers."

Klum reflects on what kind of student she was back in the day: "How was I? Either I was really, really good or really, really bad! I had art and math as my majors that I was very good at, but I was not so good in all the other things. It came out okay."

The mom of four also adds that her children have expressed thoughts about her social media posts "probably more than once," joking that they "nudge" her about her Instagram activity from time to time.

"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes, so sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?' But I'm like, 'Yeah, really. This is who I am. I do me, you do you!' "