Heidi Klum Shares Cute Photo of Her Four Kids and Husband Tom Kaulitz During Berlin Family Trip

Heidi Klum and her family indulged in some contemporary art over the weekend.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a rare photo of her four children, as well as husband Tom Kaulitz, during a family outing to the Boros Collection in Berlin, Germany.

Alongside the family photo, she included a slideshow of moments from the day, including a selfie with Kaulitz and photos of the guitarist spending time with her kids.

Klum, 47, is mother to four children — Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11 — whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

The four kids joined their mother in Germany after Klum filed an emergency motion in August claiming that Seal, 57, would not permit their children to travel to Europe with her for work due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A week after the filing the couple settled on a custody agreement that would allow them to travel with their mother.

In the custody agreement obtained by PEOPLE, it's stated that before the children's departure and upon their return to Los Angeles, Seal will be entitled to "expanded time" with them. He can also visit the kids during any time while they are in Germany, which he and Klum "shall cooperate and work together to make arrangements for."

However, in the case that the United States shuts down its borders because of coronavirus, the agreement states that Klum must "immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close."

Klum has been filming season 16 of Germany's Next Top Model in Germany, and at the time of her emergency filing she said that while she usually brings the kids with her when she has to travel for work, Seal had "not yet approved of this trip."

Next Top Model is usually filmed in Los Angeles to accommodate her family, but the German cast and crew members are unable to enter the U.S. because of the pandemic.