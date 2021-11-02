The supermodel, known for her iconic Halloween costumes, says her kids aren't nearly as into the spooky holiday as she is

Heidi Klum Says She Did Not Give Her Kids the 'Halloween Bug': 'They Couldn't Care Less'

Despite being the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum says her kids have not followed in her footsteps.

At Monday's book launch event for celebrity hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and her book True Color, benefitting the Labelle Foundation and held at LEKFIT Fitness Studio in Los Angeles, the supermodel, 48, chatted with PEOPLE about her kids' lack of interest in the spooky holiday.

Klum, who shares kids Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12, with ex-husband Seal, admits she hasn't been able to get her kids as excited about Halloween as she is.

In lieu of her annual Heidi Halloween party, the model hosted a party for her kids, where she says the teenagers "hardly [did] anything" in terms of dressing up.

"I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," she explains, noting that Lou dressed up as an Anime character with "full on makeup, the hair, all the accessories."

"My other kids, they couldn't care less. So maybe it's because they've seen me their entire life and they're like, 'Oh, she's doing enough for all of us.' I don't know. I definitely did not give them that Halloween bug," she continues.

For the event, Klum says she dressed up as cat and her husband Tom Kaulitz went opposite her as a mouse. The pair both did their own makeup for the party and "made do with the stuff that we had."

"That's what I always miss about the next generation is the creativity, you know, but they want to be cool so maybe it's just a hard time that they're in right now," she says. "I'm like, 'Come on guys, have a little fun.' Because also, this is where you can be your alter ego or where you can be the person that you wish you were."

Klum also commemorated Halloween with the release of a more gory and gruesome sequel to the short horror film she dropped last year.

The supermodel previously told PEOPLE exclusively that, much like last year, hosting her iconic star-studded bash "didn't feel right" amid the ongoing pandemic — so she and her family found a different way to get creative because "nothing can really stop us" from celebrating Halloween.

The sequel features Klum rising from the dead after her husband and children turned into mummies and zombies and killed her in last year's short film. But the star warns us that her character is "not entirely the same" after spending a year underground ... naturally!