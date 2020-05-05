Heidi Klum Marks Daughter Leni's 16th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Snap: 'Proud to Be Your Mom'

Happy sweet 16, Leni!

Heidi Klum's oldest child celebrated the memorable age milestone on Monday, when her mom shared a sweet throwback photo of herself and Leni as a young child.

In the fun snapshot, the birthday girl sticks her tongue out and wears pink braids in her hair — as well as a rhinestone bra top, which Klum helps her model for the camera.

"Happy sweet 16 Leni 🥳❤️🌸☀️💃🏼🕺🏼🌈🦄🍣🍩," the Making the Cut star, 46, captioned her cute post. "My kind ❤️loving ❤️smart ❤️ funny ❤️ beautiful Leni 🥰 I am proud to be your Mom ❤️."

On Leni's own Instagram account, she shared another adorable image of herself as a youngster, captioning it simply, "16 !!💕🎂🎂"

Klum gave birth to Leni in May 2004 — and by December 2009, the adoption process for Klum's (now-ex-) husband Seal had been finalized.

"It doesn't make [Leni] any more or less my daughter. She always has been," the singer told U.K.'s Mirror that month. "All it means is that both Heidi and I wanted her to have the same last name as the rest of us … It was about Leni. I don't want her to feel different because I know what that's like, being a kind of stepson. And I don't want that dynamic for my little girl."

Seal, 57, and Klum (who married Tom Kaulitz last summer) also share daughter Lou Sulola, 10, plus sons Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo, 13, and Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu, 14.

"I never really think of it as co-parenting — you do what you're supposed to do as a parent," the "Kiss from a Rose" crooner told PEOPLE last year. "It's not the easiest gig in the world, is it, parenting? Because it's the one gig [where] you're not afforded the luxury of mistakes."

The stylish throwback shot in honor of Leni's birthday isn't exactly a surprise, as Klum recently hinted that she might soon be passing the style torch on to her daughter.

The mother of four opened up to PEOPLE last month about Leni's fashionista tendencies, saying that her oldest is "the only one so far" of her kids "who wants to [follow] in my footsteps."

Regardless of the fact that Leni feels she "has to do her own thing" in life ("I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything," Klum said), her teenage daughter feels a natural pull toward the world of fashion.

"She just started where she said, 'Okay, move over. Let me take this over,' " Klum said, adding, "It's definitely a ruthless business. It's also changed a lot over the years. It was very different when I started in 1992."