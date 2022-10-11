Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou's 13th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Love You'

Heidi Klum shares daughters Lou and Leni and sons Johan and Henry with ex Seal

Published on October 11, 2022 11:43 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgC-O_pNG1/. Heidi Klum Lou birthday
Photo: Heidi Klum/Instagram

Heidi Klum is celebrating her daughter as she embarks on her teenage years.

On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge paid tribute to daughter Lou on her 13th birthday with a throwback photo in which the mom and daughter wear cheetah-print face paint.

"Happy 13th Birthday Lou🥳🎉❤️🎊💫 🎂 💝 🎁 💐," the model captioned the old photo, where she holds her little girl. "I L❤️VE you with all my heart 🥰"

In addition to Lou, Klum also shares daughter Leni, 18, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16, with her ex Seal.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in August, the mom of four opened up about Leni being away at college in New York as Klum and the rest of the family continue on in Los Angeles.

"It's crazy, today she had her first day in college," Klum shared in conversation with Corden and fellow guest, famed photographer David LaChappelle.

"This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don't hear anything. And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

Speaking of Leni's milestones in recent years, she said, "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that's harder."

Heidi Klum and Lou Samuel
Heidi Klum Instagram

Last fall, the queen of Halloween lamented her kids' lack of enthusiasm for the holiday, noting Lou is the only one who gets into the spirit of it.

"I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," she explained to PEOPLE, noting that Lou dressed up as an Anime character with "full-on makeup, the hair, all the accessories."

"My other kids, they couldn't care less. So maybe it's because they've seen me their entire life and they're like, 'Oh, she's doing enough for all of us.' I don't know. I definitely did not give them that Halloween bug," she continued.

