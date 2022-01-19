Heather Rae Young Says She's 'Very Happy' Following Retrieval Procedure: 'We Will Create 9 Embryos'

Heather Rae Young, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, has been keeping her followers updated along her fertility journey

Heather Rae Young is feeling good after her egg retrieval procedure.

After returning home to rest, the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star, who is married to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, shared an update on Instagram Tuesday about the "good news" she received from doctors about her fertility journey.

Young told followers that the results of her egg retrieval were "a better outcome" than she and El Moussa expected.

"Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs from this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good. We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it…. So we will create 9 embryos," Young wrote.

She added that she's "excited" about the progress despite initially being sad about the likelihood of only 50% embryos surviving the process.

"I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders," she continued. "Going into this having sad moments that my body wasn't creating enough healthy follicles and to come out of this with great news! 😊"

She then thanked her followers for the continued support and gave a shout out to El Moussa for being her "rock" during the process, adding, "He truly is my dream come true and I'm just so excited for what's to come for our family. ❤️"

Along with the highs of her fertility journey, Young has also been candid about the lows.

Last week, she shared details from one of her doctor's appointments in a series of honest and raw Instagram Stories, starting out the videos by saying, "We just left my fertility doctor and… not the best news."

"So I do have follicles that are growing – I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent," the Netflix star continued.

"Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," Young concluded.

In an Instagram post in December, Young shared a video of herself speaking honestly about her fertility journey, explaining in the caption her decision to be open with her followers about it.

"Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she wrote in part.