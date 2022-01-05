Heather Rae Young Gives Update on Fertility Journey: 'Things Are Happening Faster Than I Thought'

The Selling Sunset star told fans that she has started injections to "stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks"

Heather Rae Young is moving along on her fertility journey.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, gave her followers an update Tuesday on her Instagram Stories, sharing that "things are happening faster than I thought" with regards to the process of freezing her eggs.

"Just left my fertility doctor. Things are happening faster than I thought. I'm actually starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks," she shared in a video while sitting in a car.

The reality star, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, said she would be injecting "two different shots tonight and every day for the next week and a half."

"I might not show you guys that because it's a little invasive but I can talk you guys through the process if you want to," she added.

Last month, Young gave an additional update from her ferility clinic regarding her plans to have children with El Moussa. "I'll be sharing bits and pieces of my journey and I hope you all can benefit from it and feel empowered by it 💗," she wrote on Instagram.

"If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs," she told viewers. "So I have six on ice right now."

Young went on to talk about how she needed to then get blood work done to determine what her egg count is and check her progesterone, to "see where my levels are at."

She noted that "in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

The star realtor, who married El Moussa early last year, revealed in November that she's "open" to having children, after the couple previously shared they didn't want to expand their family.

El Moussa, 40, is dad to two children with ex-wife Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the couple said during a chat on E! News Daily Pop that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.