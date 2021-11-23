The newlyweds reveal they're "open" to having children together after previously sharing they didn't want to expand their family

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Will Freeze Embryos: 'Why Not Have Just One More' Baby

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's baby plans are in full effect.

The Flipping 101 star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, who got married in a stunning seaside wedding in Montecito, Calif. on Oct. 23, are already making preparations to expand their family.

On Monday, during E! News Daily Pop, the couple said that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," said Young (who is now using her married name, Heather Rae El Moussa).

The model turned reality star has been helping to raise El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his first wife and Flip or Flop costar Christina Haack — since they first met. Before the wedding, Young often referred to herself as their "bonus mom."

But Young said she's "more open" to having kids with El Moussa because "our life is already crazy."

"We're raising two kids. I'm already a mommy. So I'm like, well, why not have just one more?" she said on the show.

Last month, the newlyweds spoke to PEOPLE about changing their minds after previously deciding they weren't going to expand their family.

"It would be a big decision. It's not just something that I want to say, 'Let's just see if it happens,' " but, "to create something with him, that's ours, together ... I feel I would regret it if I didn't," Young said.

"Before, she was never around kids, and now she's raising Taylor and Braydon with me," El Moussa added. "And we have them [half the time] so she's full-on 'mom life,' and she's realizing she can do it. And she loves it."

While El Moussa recognized he had different thoughts at the beginning of their relationship, he told PEOPLE that he can't deny that the possibility of having a baby with Young excites him now.