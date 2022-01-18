Heather Rae Young, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, has been keeping her followers updated along her fertility journey

Heather Rae Young Says Her Doctors 'Got 7' Eggs from Retrieval Procedure: 'All Went Smooth'

Heather Rae Young is sharing an update following her egg retrieval procedure.

On Tuesday morning, the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star, who is married to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, shared on her Instagram Story that it was "egg retrieval day" and was heading to her fertility doctor.

She later documented the moment before she went into the procedure and gave followers an update after it was finished.

"All went smooth, was told 2 eggs we got 7!!!! Doesn't mean they will all be healthy but hoping 🙏🏻," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her FaceTiming her husband.

Last week, Young shared details from one of her doctor's appointments in a series of honest and raw Instagram Stories, starting out the videos by saying, "We just left my fertility doctor and… not the best news."

"So I do have follicles that are growing – I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent," the Netflix star continued.

"Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," Young concluded.

On Jan. 5, the real estate agent discussed the process of freezing her eggs, sharing in an Instagram Story that "things are happening faster" than she thought.

In an Instagram post in December, Young shared a video of herself speaking honestly about her fertility journey, explaining in the caption her decision to be open with her followers about it.

"Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she wrote in part.