Heather Rae Young Talks 'Prioritizing Quality Time with Both' of Tarek El Moussa's Children

Heather Rae Young says "prioritizing quality time with" Tarek El Moussa's kids Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11, "is so important" to her and her husband

Heather Rae Young takes her role as a stepmom seriously.

"Twinning with my favorite girl in our sweaters 🤍 ready to have a fun shopping day with daddy 🥰," Young wrote alongside the images on Instagram.

The real estate professional, 34, went on to say that "prioritizing quality time with both" Taylor and her younger brother Brayden James, 6, "is so important to" her and El Moussa, 40.

"As Tay and Bray get older their interests are changing (Bray wants to spend the whole day looking at sharks and Tay's starting to get into girly things like shopping and clothes) so we make sure to set special days where we can do what they like," Young said. "Just getting to see them smile and get excited makes it more than worth it to us ❤️."

Young married El Moussa in a stunning seaside wedding in Montecito, California, on Oct. 23. They later celebrated Thanksgiving with the kids at their vacation home in La Quinta, and Christmas at their home in Newport Beach, also surrounded by family.

The pair picked up El Moussa's children — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack — on Christmas morning, and kicked off a full day of family fun. Later, the group planned to be "driving up to our cozy cabin for a few days to play in the snow," the couple told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday. (They recently revealed that they purchased a cabin in the San Bernardino mountains, right beside where Young's parents live, as a vacation home.)

El Moussa took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share how happy he was to spend a quiet holiday with his immediate family this past year.

"Gifts are great but what I love about Christmas is the family aspect," the HGTV star wrote. "Most of the stores in town are shut down, the city slows down for a second, and we get to spend the day with our loved ones."

As for whether Young and El Moussa will add to their family, the Netflix star has been candid about the the ups and downs of her fertility journey, recently opening up about the process of freezing her eggs.

Young opened up about her latest doctor visit in a series of honest and raw Instagram Stories earlier this month, starting out by saying, "We just left my fertility doctor and … not the best news" and revealing she had "a total of five" ovarian follicles, "but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent."

"Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create [embryos] or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," Young concluded.