"Going to be sharing my fertility process," the reality star wrote on TikTok on Tuesday

Heather Rae Young Is Documenting Her Fertility Journey: 'Hope This Can Help Some of You Ladies'

Heather Rae Young is updating followers regarding her plans to have children with husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a testimonial video from her fertility clinic to TikTok on Tuesday, explaining the process she's undergoing in order to freeze more of her eggs.

Young — who is now using her married name, Heather Rae El Moussa — had just done an ultrasound, during which the technician checked her follicles, before beginning the video.

"I have six on one side, and then on the other side I have a cyst. Which is fine, they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side," the reality star said.

"If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs," she continued. "So I have six on ice right now."

Young went on to talk about how she needed to then get blood work done to determine what her egg count is and check her progesterone, to "see where my levels are at."

She noted that "in the past, I had low fertility and low egg count."

In the caption, Young wrote that she is "sharing my fertility process on ig [sic], hope this can help some of you ladies."

The star realtor, who married El Moussa earlier this year, revealed last month that she's "open" to having children, after the couple previously shared they didn't want to expand their family.

El Moussa, 40, is dad to two children with ex-wife Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6.

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the couple said during a chat on E! News Daily Pop that they are currently "practicing having babies" until the time is right.

"We're going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens," said Young.

Before getting married, Young said she often referred to herself as her husband's kids' "bonus mom."