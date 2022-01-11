Heather Rae Young Gives Update on Fertility Journey: 'Not Ideal News But Trying to Stay Positive'

Heather Rae Young is being transparent about her fertility journey every step of the way.

The 34-year-old Selling Sunset star, who is married to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, opened up about her latest doctor visit in a series of honest and raw Instagram Stories on Monday, starting out the videos by saying, "We just left my fertility doctor and… not the best news."

"So I do have follicles that are growing – I have a total of five, but one of them looks like it's not going to be mature enough to extract. So we have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent," the Netflix star continued.

"Not the best number, so I'm going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it's even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round, which, obviously it's not the most fun thing to go through, so I'm really hoping for some good news later when I talk to my doctor," Young concluded.

On Jan. 5, the real estate agent discussed the process of freezing her eggs, sharing in an Instagram Story that "things are happening faster" than she thought.

"Just left my fertility doctor … I'm actually starting my injections tonight to stimulate my follicles and my eggs to get me ready for the retrieval, which should be happening in about two weeks," she said, noting that she will be giving herself "two different shots tonight and every day for the next week and a half."

In an Instagram post in December, Young shared a video of herself speaking honestly about her fertility journey, explaining in the caption her decision to be open with her followers about it.

"Sharing my journey was something I struggled with because every women's experience is so different and I know some women go through a lot harder things but I decided I wanted to be vulnerable and real with you guys," she wrote in part.