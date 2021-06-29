Heather Rae Young Doesn't See Herself Having Kids with Fiancé Tarek El Moussa: I 'Don't Feel the Need'

Heather Rae Young says she is enjoying being a "bonus mommy" to fiancé Tarek El Moussa's two kids — daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5

Heather Rae Young's family feels complete.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, opened up during an appearance on E! Daily Pop about the possibility of having kids in the near future with fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

"We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," she said, referring to El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

She continued, "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time. I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way."

Young didn't completely rule out the possibility of adding to their family one day. However, she added, the timing isn't right for the couple.

"Right now, our household is freakin' crazy. I'm filming TV shows, I'm raising kids, I'm building businesses," she concluded. "So right now, no."

She posted a clip on Instagram of her Daily Pop appearance and elaborated in her caption, writing: "I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies lives and as of now I can't see myself wanting to add another into the family. The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don't feel the need for more. ♥️"

El Moussa shares 39, shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack. Young has often referred to herself as their "bonus mom."

Haack showed her appreciation for Young's presence in the kids' lives on Mother's Day by sending her a bouquet of flowers. Young posted a photo of the flowers on her Instagram Story, along with a card that read, "To: Heather. [heart]: Tay & Bray & Christina."

"Thank you @christinahaack happy Mother's Day," Young, who also sent flowers to Haack, wrote on the photo, adding a double heart emoji.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Engagement Party Credit: Duke Images

Tarek El Moussa Tarek El Moussa and kids with Heather Rae Young | Credit: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Last month, they invited a small group of friends and family to join them for what Young dubbed a "sexy and fun" engagement party in Newport Beach, California.

The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.

Taylor and Brayden were in attendance for the early part of the night to celebrate.