Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Baby Boy: 'Missing Our Other Bunny Babies'

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa enjoyed their first Easter with their newborn son Tristan while Tarek's other two kids spent the holiday with mom Christina Hall

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 10, 2023 11:18 AM
Tarek and Heather El Moussa baby
Photo: Heather El Moussa/Instagram; Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrated their first Easter with their baby boy!

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, showing their family's celebrations for son Triston Jay, 9 weeks, on his first Easter.

In the first picture, baby Tristan looks too cute in a white collared button-down onesie as he smiles for the camera while lying on top of his baby blanket. The next photo shows him surrounded by Easter goodies, including a basket full of toys and a stuffed bunny.

"First ever Easter with our bunny 🐰🌷 Tristan's loving it so far and as if it couldn't get any cuter… look at his outfits 🥺," the couple wrote. "Our handsome love 🤍 Just missing our other bunny babies Tay & Bray."

While Heather and Tarek spent the holiday with the newborn, Tarek's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, were in Tennessee with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last month, Heather was excited to share her son's newborn shoot with the world, giving a glimpse with two photos shared on Instagram. She was dressed in a blue-gray gown as she held her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo showed the infant sleeping soundly as Heather smiled sweetly at the camera.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

It’s love week and we’re definitely feeling it over here
Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan. She revealed to fans in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled, 'I see his head, push push push.' Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

