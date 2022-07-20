Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says Stepkids Are 'Super Supportive' of Her and Tarek's Baby News

In an Instagram post, Heather reflects on becoming a mom after being stepmom to Tarek's two kids, Brayden and Taylor

Heather Rae El Moussa is filled to the brim with love for her little family.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 34, recently reflected on how "sweet and supportive" her stepkids — husband Tarek El Moussa's two children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10 whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — have been since learning they're going to have another sibling in an Instagram post. Heather and Tarek, 40, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they're expecting a baby in early 2023.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being🤰," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."

Heather says that Tarek's kids "try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names." Brayden is particularly excited for another sibling, she noted, saying he, "comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today?' And he'll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby' 🥺 My heart!!!!"

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise, they shared with PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was a huge shock," Heather said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan." But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Heather also revealed that when she and Tarek first got together, they weren't planning on having kids, but her time as a stepmom changed that. "I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," she said. "But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

Heather also praised Tarek for being "such a good dad."

"I'm just obsessed with my kids," Tarek said. "They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited."