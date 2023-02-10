Heather Rae El Moussa Says She and Tarek Are Staying in 'Private Little Bubble' with Baby Boy

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are soaking up special moments with their baby boy before introducing him to the world.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram Thursday featuring glimpses at her newborn son, whom she and Tarek welcomed last month, explaining that the couple is staying in their "happy, private little bubble" before sharing more details about their son.

"Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy 🤍 Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we're ready to share him with the world," she wrote.

"Writing down all the moments that I never want to forget in the first week and a half of being a mommy and focusing on being present," Heather continued. "More to come 👼🏻🤍🤍."

The couple, who have yet to announce their son's name, welcomed the newborn on the last day of January, Tarek, 41, and Heather revealed in a joint post on Instagram earlier this month.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," they wrote alongside their little one's first photo. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

The little boy, whose face was not visible, was wrapped in a blanket with a footprint pattern on it that coordinated with his mom's nails.

Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa's new baby boy joins the HGTV star's two older kids — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather shared a postpartum update on her Instagram Story earlier this week, posing in the mirror in loose plaid pajamas and lifted her shirt to show what her belly looks like post-baby. Peeking out from her shorts are a pair of gray Frida Mom postpartum briefs.

"1 week postpartum. My activities include breastfeeding, pumping, repeat," she wrote.