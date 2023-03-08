Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Unseen Moments from Birth of Newborn Baby Son Tristan

Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the days after her son's birth.

On Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, shared with her over 750,000 followers on TikTok a peek into the rest of her hospital stay with husband Tarek, 41, following the birth of their son Tristan.

The 17 second video — set to an acoustic version of the song "Electric Love" — was captioned, "unseen moments from his first few days in the world."

It started showing Heather drinking out of a soda cup with a straw on her hospital bed as she held her newborn son in her arms. The camera then zoomed into baby Tristan's face as he stared up at his mom. In another shot, Heather rocked her little man in her arms back and forth and reached out to touch him as he slept in his cradle at the hospital.

Tarek — who shares son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, with his ex-wife Christina Hall — was also seen in a few moments, rocking his son in his arms while he sat by the window. Heather did the same while sitting in a wheelchair.

The video closed out on a sweet scene with Heather and Tarek outside of the hospital, both smiling down at their son as they fixed him up in his car seat, appearing to take him home.

Last week, the couple celebrated Tristan's 1-month birthday with a selection of adorable shots of the newborn on Instagram to mark his first milestone. "Hi guys I'm 1 month old today!!!!" Heather wrote over an Instagram Story of Tristan relaxing in a cozy, gray onesie.

"I'm as tired as I look sleep with a newborn isn't sleep," she captioned some text over a second photo. "It's checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement..."

She also got candid about juggling her newborn's demands as well as prepping for the launch of her new show with Tarek, The Flipping El Moussas. "Missing my baby but snuck away to interview between feedings," she wrote over a video update of the show, adding that grandma was "holding down the fort" so the busy parents could work.

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan. She revealed to fans in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

She also revealed baby Tristan had jaundice as well as tongue, cheek and lip ties, which can cause difficulty latching during breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding, for me, is definitely harder than I thought," she said in another update while cuddling Tristan in front of the base of her bed. "Hard, but very gratifying. I love it."