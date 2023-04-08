Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Son Tristan: 'My Baby and My Bestie'

Heather El Moussa's baby boy has a hold on her heart.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling her son, 8-week-old Triston Jay, in an Instagram post on Friday.

"My baby and my bestie 👼🏻🤍," the proud mom wrote. "We're inseparable and he's loving desert life 🫶."

In the post, El Moussa — wearing a matching gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with white sunglasses — holds baby Tristan while sitting on an outdoor lounge chair. Tristan, for his part, is captured in a light blue onesie with bear and cake motifs, along with a matching gray sweater with a hood.

Both mother and son can be seen smiling, as El Moussa, who shares Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa, positions her head close to her little guy.

Back in March, the first-time mom shared images from her son's newborn shoot with the world on Instagram. El Moussa was dressed in a blue-gray gown as she held her baby boy to her chest, who was curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo showed the infant sleeping soundly as El Moussa smiled sweetly at the camera.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Last week, El Moussa raved on her Instagram Story about how her life has changed since she welcomed baby Tristan in January. In addition to her little guy, El Moussa is also a stepmom to her husband's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"As much as I would like to do it all, he is my everything and my priority❤️," the reality star replied to a user who asked if her life has changed since becoming a new mom.

However, it hasn't always been easy, as El Moussa revealed that baby Tristan had jaundice as well as tongue, cheek and lip ties after his birth, which had caused him some difficulty latching during breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding, for me, is definitely harder than I thought," she said in another update while cuddling Tristan in front of the base of her bed. "Hard, but very gratifying. I love it."