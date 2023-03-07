Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Snap of Husband Tarek Cuddling Newborn Baby Boy Tristan

The HGTV stars welcomed their son Tristan Jay on Jan. 31

Published on March 7, 2023
Tarek El Moussa and son Tristan. Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is one proud mama.

The HGTV star and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their son Tristan Jay just over a month ago, and on Monday night, the new mom shared a cuddly photo of her baby boy on her Instagram Story.

In the pic, Tarek, 41, cradled a sleeping Tristan in his arms while looking lovingly down at him. Tristan was all snuggled up in a gray swaddle sleep sack covered in white stars.

"Our little bear," Heather, 35, wrote on top of the adorable photo, tagging her husband.

She added, "Gave Tristan a bath tonight, our boy loves the water."

Tarek El Moussa and son Tristan. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The sweet post comes one week after the couple celebrated their new baby turning 1 month old.

"Hi guys I'm one month old today!!!!" Heather wrote over an Instagram Story of Tristan relaxing in a cozy-looking gray onesie.

"I'm as tired as I look sleep with a newborn isn't sleep," she added in some text over a second photo. "It's checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement ... "

Along with managing the demands of Tristan, Heather is prepping for the launch of her new show with Tarek, The Flipping El Moussas, which premiered on Thursday.

"Missing my baby but snuck away to interview between feedings," she wrote over a video update of the show, adding that grandma was "holding down the fort" so the busy parents could work.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties

Noting that they took a break from filming and that she was still on maternity leave, the first-time mom added that she's excited for her and Tarek's premiere, writing, "We've gotta get the season done for you guys!"

Yet baby Tristan was still foremost in her mind. "Last day of February feels," the Selling Sunset alum shared in another post, while sweetly holding her son close to her cheek.

"I have a good feeling about this month," Heather added before ending her string of mom and baby snaps with an adorable Tristan lying on a "Love you to the moon and back" mat.

Heather has openly shared details of her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan, including how he had jaundice as well as tongue, cheek and lip ties, which can cause difficulty latching during breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding, for me, is definitely harder than I thought," she said in a Feb. 15 update while cuddling Tristan in front of the base of her bed. "Hard, but very gratifying. I love it."

