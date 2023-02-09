Heather Rae El Moussa Shares One Week Postpartum Update: 'Breastfeeding, Pumping, Repeat'

Heather Rae El Moussa is enjoying new motherhood and sharing what her days look like with followers in a new postpartum post

Published on February 9, 2023 02:59 PM
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares a One Week Postpartum Update
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving a glimpse at her life as a new mom.

Sharing a postpartum update on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, posed in the mirror in loose plaid pajamas and lifted her shirt to show what her belly looks like post-baby.

"1 week postpartum. My activities include breastfeeding, pumping, repeat," she wrote.

Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa's new baby boy joins the HGTV star's two older kids — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The Flipping El Moussas stars' son arrived on the last day of January, Tarek, 41, and Heather revealed in a joint post on Instagram earlier this month.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," they wrote alongside their little one's first photo.

"Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

In the image, the couple both cradled the tiny infant in their hands.

The little boy, whose face was not visible, was wrapped in a blanket with a footprint pattern on it that coordinated with his mom's nails.

The stars have yet to reveal their baby's name.

